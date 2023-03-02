A Nigerian lady identified as Jojooflele on TikTok says she felt bad about being the only passenger in a tricycle

She boarded the 'keke napep' and was left alone as nobody else entered the tricycle throughout the journey

The rider couldn't get any other passengers and the lady who felt she was the problem did a selfless act to appease him

Almost everyone who uses public transit can testify that boarding a public vehicle alone with no other passenger can be awkward and weird.

A Nigerian lady identified as @jojooflele on TikTok shared a video showing the moment she got into such a situation.

Lady laments after boarding tricycle Photo Credit: @jojooflele

Source: TikTok

She lamented that she boarded a keke and during the journey, she was alone with the rider who was advanced in age.

Despite all the attempts by the driver to secure new passengers, it all proved abortive. She felt like she was the problem.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The lady even joined to help get new passengers but to no avail. She began to wonder if she was a source of bad luck for the driver as he was unable to get other passengers after she boarded the keke.

The lady finally got to her destination and alighted from the keke. Feeling generous and maybe guilt-ridden, the lady brought out the last N1000 she had and gave it to the driver.

Social media reactions

@nonye084 commented:

"I no dey feel anything oo na that time I day enjoy."

@chiamygold wrote:

"U re not alone... I always feel same."

@dannyblink6 wrote:

"I go even pray make nobody enter till i reach my destination."

@thelmachujor wrote:

I feel am a witch wen this happens."

@tonaro18 commented:

"I always feel dey same sumtimes i pay for dey whole seat."

@bobsunkanmi said:

"Love your innocent look."

@johnvelly5 wrote:

"I like you just because of this."

@queenlizzyog wrote:

"I also feel the same way."

@dabella08 wrote:

"God bless you."

@lawrischiobioma said:

"I always feel I'm the bad luck, especially if he is an elderly man."

@mide_nuel wrote:

"Na to turn conductor for am na."

@jubae4succes wrote:

"The other day I almost helped him to call Passengers wahala."

@joypearls5 wrote:

"I no dey feel shishi."

@usersethel2 wrote:

"I swear I will b feeling like am a bad luck."

@stainless1b wrote:

"I do this a lot."

@ewere001 wrote:

"Omo I de feel am."

@blogshoe commented:

"Really, if it where to be me. I would have felt I was the only VIP that day."

@daisytracy2021 said:

"I even pray."

@heywhygram wrote:

"Omo werey."

@adeola_army wrote:

"I literally thought I was the only one who thinks like that."

@debbieblizzy wrote:

"I swr it always as if u bring bad for for dem."

@yungchris71 wrote:

"I no dey feel anything oo."

@giftakanji wrote:

"This is soooo me."

@goddessginger7 said:

"I also do the same when I have money."

@ms_jen36 commented:

"This so me."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady over pays handsome Keke man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that TikTok users have praised a Nigerian lady who overpaid the rider of a tricycle popularly called Keke. The lady, Chidimma Orji, posted a heartwarming video on Sunday, November 27, to narrate what happened between her and a kind Keke rider.

In the video, the lady boarded the Keke as she was going to a place that was supposed to cost her N1k. To her surprise, the Keke man agreed to reduce the fare from N1k to N600 and further to N400. Because of this act of kindness, the lady decided to overpay the man when she alighted from the Keke.

From what was gleaned from the video, the kind Keke rider went away with N2k instead of the agreed N400. Chidimma said: "I got to understand he accepted because his just coming out from the mechanic and literally wants to earn anything before going home for the day."

Source: Legit.ng