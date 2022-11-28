A kind Nigerian lady decided to reward a kind Keke rider who agreed to carry her for N400 instead of N1000

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 27, by Chidimma Orji, she said the Keke man was very kind to her

The video has elicited reactions from her followers on the platform, as it currently has over 17k views and over 1200 comments

TikTok users have praised a Nigerian lady who overpaid the rider of a tricycle popularly called Keke.

The lady, Chidimma Orji, posted a heartwarming video on Sunday, November 27, to narrate what happened between her and a kind Keke rider.

Chidimma rewarded the Keke man for showing her kindness. Photo credit: TikTok/@bossit_.

In the video, the lady boarded the Keke as she was going to a place that was supposed to cost her N1k.

To her surprise, the Keke man agreed to reduce the fare from N1k to N600 and further to N400.

Reward for kindness

Because of this act of kindness, the lady decided to overpay the man when she alighted from the Keke.

From what was gleaned from the video, the kind Keke rider went away with N2k instead of the agreed N400.

Chidimma said:

"I got to understand he accepted because his just coming out from the mechanic and literally wants to earn anything before going home for the day."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

ANTHONY JOSHUA 8428 said:

"I love this girl."

@lonewolf8986 reacted:

"December neva reach ooh."

@euro said:

"Wahoo! That was beautiful."

@Peterpro commented:

"I love this."

@user7836262086648 reacted:

"Thanks for doing that."

@chidubemaloh said:

"Thanks for putting a smile on his face. May god bless you."

@One and only Cel B reacted:

"Wow! That's so sweet."

@mcking502 reacted:

"Very nice of you my dear."

@amandabradley188 said:

"Madam ma, which giveaway you are you gonna do for me?"

