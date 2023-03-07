An interesting video of a beautiful young woman showing off her dance moves on the road has caused a frenzy

The young black woman was walking down the street and decided to shake her body and waists as someone filmed

Reacting to the clip, some netizens advised her to join modelling while a host of others lauded her beauty

A young black woman has caught the attention of many on TikTok after her video surfaced on the app.

The lady who was beautifully dressed in a light-brown crop top and blue jean palazzo trousers was walking down the street on a sunny afternoon when she stole hearts.

Lady in crop top whines her waist

Source: TikTok

The lady's walking step captured the attention and someone filmed her. After taking a few steps, she stopped and sweetly shook her lower body.

She further showed off some subtle moves before laughing out loud and continuing her walk.

While sharing the video via TikTok, the lady's caption read:

"I hope nobody will go and say that they are my ex. Who's your ex? Do I look like algebra to you? As I am like this, I have never been in any relationship in my life."

Social media reactions

@scarletshila3 wrote:

"Where did you get that nyaaash."

@_p41 commented:

"Looking cute."

@annnyambura329 said:

"Beautiful."

@jagaban_nba wrote:

"My ex."

@onyaizo commented:

"Some people just have nice nyash."

@king.ori_3 commented:

"Tha camera person was enjoying the show."

@thekelly3 commented:

"Like the smile."

@sechabaleon wrote:

"Cameraman whyyyyy.. just 1 job 1 only 1 gosh...do me another 1 with a proper camera man."

@tess_shiku01 wrote:

"This was my friend she has always had that nyash but sahi she's glowing differently."

@luckysavage05 said:

"You are my ex."

@stefanjackie wrote:

"Nice trousers...where can I get one."

@shammahisom wrote:

"Are you wearing crocs."

@iam.felo_ commented:

"eeii dream girl.x"

@janedaniels263 said:

"Where do you get your Jean please need it ASAP."

Watch the video below:

Elegant lady in white gown dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an elegant lady danced at a party and the video that captured the moment is currently trending on TikTok. In the 18 seconds video posted by @khuthitenda, the fine lady attracted attention with her interesting dance steps.

She was standing close to many loudspeakers as the DJ at the event kept dishing out different songs. When she heard the sound of loud and interesting music, she immediately started dancing vigorously. The lady danced and shook her waist without minding who was watching.

The audience shouted in excitement. Some of those present removed their phones and started to record her exciting dance moves. When the video was posted on TikTok, people had different things to say about the lady's dance talents. While some appreciated her, others wanted to know her identity.

