A beautiful video depicting the relationship between a niece and her uncle has stirred massive reactions online

The young woman leaked her WhatsApp conversation with her uncle, who was trying to pair her with an associate

In the conversation, her uncle proceeded to introduce his associate to her and informed her that he would make a good husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after revealing the type of relationship she has with her uncle.

Her uncle, whom she had visited in Abuja, tried to link her with an associate who fell in love with her.

A lady leaks chats with her uncle in Abuja. Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

She shared a WhatsApp conversation she had with her uncle, who complimented her picture before opening up to her.

He asked her if she had a boyfriend, and she answered in the negative. He then informed her about an associate of his.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The associate expressed his interest, confessed his feelings towards her, and wanted her contact.

The doting uncle went ahead to give a pitch about the young man stating he was everything she wanted in a man and he was a Chelsea fan. He even asked her if she was into men.

He hoped the two (niece and associate) might try to get something started.

Social media reactions

@bly.way commented:

"Chelsea Fan? How e wan take win your heart when them no dey win matches."

@o_bissy commented:

"I like their relationship."

@floxyqueen_official said:

"Chipmunks are really cute if you read d convo. Line by line gather here let's say a morning prayer."

@bolu_watife_ wrote:

"It's to be dragging land my uncle's like."

@jay_jemmy commented:

"Step 1: visit my uncle in office.

"Step 2: make sure he hangs my frame!"

@kabi_dogara wrote:

"Meanwhile my uncles are after my life. This life no balance."

@notinyourimagination commented:

"Nice but if uncle Match make you them come break your heart no go disrespect uncle oh."

@beulahcharles00 wrote:

"This looks like Joro to Joro Or is it me overthinking? I just feel "Uncle Joro" was over typing."

@chi_amahka wrote:

"The gist never complete na. Please, what happened later? Did you meet him and turned out to be your soul mate abi you played "Nigerian women" on the "tall, dark and handsome Chelsea fan"?"

@cubana_princess21 said:

"That uncle most be your mom's brother they are the only people that loves you genuinely."

@.bryan commented:

"Nor be boy Dey her wallpaper so?"

@vickieholgate wrote:

"Same thing my uncles does and if I said I don't like 'em, he'll give me money to go out, so I can be seen."

@_empresspeace wrote:

"And my own uncles are here busy doing like weapons fashioned against me."

@queenies_hairs wrote:

"He's legit the best uncle no cap."

@_.temitope wrote:

"If I have this kind of uncle maybe my relationship life would have been better."

@chiedozienkem said:

"Who go match make to my future husband in USA or Uk?"

@_black_rosie wrote:

"Awwww, two cute Chelsea fans, you people can organize romantic group crying sessions for all the L's your club is carrying."

@id_blexin commented:

"My own will be saying when are u getting married them nor know say person must get boyfriend first make I go save this video show them any day them make fem."

See chats below:

Lady shares WhatsApp chat with last born

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Tbillion, has shared her WhatsApp conversation with her younger sister. Sharing the screenshot on Twitter, she revealed that her younger sister is the last born of their family, and she lamented over her attitude.

In the messages, the girl first showered praises on her elder sister before asking her for money so she could feel her presence.

In her words: "I miss you. I'm so emotional. In my next life, if there is, I will still pick you as my sister again and again. I miss you so much. Send me money so I can feel your presence. Hope you're good. I'm missing you too much these days."

Source: Legit.ng