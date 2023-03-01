A young girl danced so powerfully in public, and her amazing dance video has gone viral on Instagram

What made the video more interesting was that the DJ who played for the girl was equally a very young boy

Her dance video has generated positive reactions from Instagram users who praised her amapiano moves

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A video of a young girl has gone viral on Instagram because of how she danced in public.

In the video posted by @NWE, the young girl moved her body in an amazing and entertaining way.

The girl danced in public in front of the DJ. Photo credit: Instagram/@nwe.

Source: Instagram

She took measured dance steps which seemed to have been rehearsed before she stepped on the dance floor.

Girl dances to amapiano sound in a sweet way

Her dance moves were uniform and well delivered so that her audience shouted excitedly.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Dressed in a pink jumpsuit, the girl darted from one end of the stage to the other.

What made the video more entertaining was that the DJ who played for the girl was also a young boy. His confidence added colour to the girl's dance presentation.

The video has received many positive reviews from Instagram users who have described the girl as a very good dancer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@saleemzubayr asked:

"Who's the DJ?"

@a.j_millan said:

"Did you guys notice the DJ?"

@ivorianbae commented:

"The fact that the dj is also a lil boy."

@zahui_yvann reacted

"The best genre right now climbing speakers to the corners of Africa, Ivoirians jam to this."

@zolekanhlapo said:

"I'm really proud and moved. Go, baby. She can move so well and effortlessly."

@future.contingent reacted:

"And she's doing all that effortlessly in crocs."

@missuniverseza said:

"Rhythm is just in our blood. Amapiano just tops it off."

@_behind_lna_ commented:

"She is so natural."

Groundnut seller dances in a sweet way

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who sells groundnuts danced in public.

She had her tray of groundnut on her head while dancing but did not allow the tray to fall.

Her powerful and nice way of dancing endeared her to a lot of people who said she was jovial.

Source: Legit.ng