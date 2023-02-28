A video of a little girl and other kids dancing to Mavins' Wo Da Mo, among other songs, in the presence of adults stirred reactions

People loved the way the kid sang along to the music playing from the DJ box as she put much energy into her performance

The other kids also tried to get people's attention with their dance moves as party guests observed them

A short video of a kid dancing to a DJ playing Mavins' Wo Da Mo and other songs at a party has many TikTokers praising her confidence.

Out of the other kids dancing in the clip shared by @itunustar, only a boy seemed to come close. He tried so much to match the girl's energy.

The kid has got some TikTok moves. Photo source: @itunustar

Source: TikTok

Kid with TikTok moves

A person said that the girl must have learnt her moves from her mother who was probably a TikToker.

Some said that the kid's energy somewhat got in her way of dancing well.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered no fewer than 70 comments with more than 5,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

sadiq bashirat said:

"This na Yahoo boy and tiktok girl pikin be this."

Oyin Xoxo joked:

"That me on lemon cloth."

Nina Patrick655 said:

"They won enter inside d Dj."

debbylove3777 said:

"She is a tiktoker."

Joy said:

"Oversabi no let her dance well."

Becca___x asked:

"Who Dey teach all this children?"

Motunrayo said:

"Imagine see the way she is singing the song."

Constance said:

"This was so me at this same age I dey do full performance on stage I no dey even see who I dey compete with."

NastiiQueen said:

"Na me wear lemon shirt for the back."

Expensive princess said:

"She don watch tiktok tire keep it up kiddo."

Girl in hijab, other kids show off dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about a video showing some schoolkids dancing to Omah Lay's Soso and Victony's Soweto songs.

In a clip shared @bristlegh, a girl in hijab came out to dance to Soso with fast leg moves. Seconds into the performance, a kid softly pushed her aside as Soweto came on.

The second students danced with even greater energy. The hijab student joined her later, and they became a powerful team. Their peers were closely behind them as they danced, waiting and enjoying their moves.

Source: Legit.ng