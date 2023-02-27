A schoolboy's dance moves surprised all his mates on the assembly ground, who could not stop praising him

The smart boy's footwork was perfect as he matched the beat of the song a young man was performing

Social media users on TikTok said they would love to watch a longer version of the boy's dance video

A short boy in his school uniform and black shoes danced with great energy as he faced a performer on the assembly ground.

The boy's schoolmates gathered around to watch his beautiful legwork and hand movement. They went gaga with his entertaining moves.

People said they would love to see more of the boy.

Boy with cool dance moves impresses netizens

The young schoolboy matched the performer's energy.

Many people who watched this video shared by @hbkliveact1 said he danced as if he was the one who put the whole show together.

TikTokers said that they would love to watch more of his videos.

Watch his video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

adelaidekgoadi asked:

"Who Watched more than 10 times?"

Solly M Phalane said:

"School boy with 32 years."

Thobile said:

"More videos with the youn one please."

Thato_worldwide said:

"School was never fun like this in my days."

Lekgau Thapelo Tenacity said:

"Aki and pawpaw."

Makhera GuzMan said:

"So this is the owner of that dance?"

Ask_Of_Sav_Age said:

"Please can I get this guy's name on TikTok."

Njabza said:

"No one spoke about the girl form behind."

