A mother has shared a surprising video via her TikTok account revealing what her daughter said to her

In the video, the mother revealed that she had gotten separated from her lover, and they were currently co-parenting

However, after visiting her father, the little daughter came back and informed her mother that her father didn't love her

A mother got the shock of her life after sending her little daughter to stay with her father.

The mother of one disclosed that she had been separated from her lover for a while, and they were both co-parenting.

She sent the little girl to visit her father, and she returned to break surprising news to her.

While going down the staircase at a mall, the little girl divulged to her mother that her father told her he didn't love her mother.

"Mummy guess what? My daddy said he doesn't love you", the little girl said.

Social media reactions

@tierrarenea said:

"She bold to say that on the stairs."

@onegirloneiphone wrote:

"My daughters SUPERINTENDENT asked her at conference where she gets red hair from. She said “my dad but him and my mom didn’t work out”. guuurrrlllll."

@karenroxanne commented:

"My son told me that my current bf doesn’t love me and I’m concerned."

@0lilahoney0 stated:

"Mine said she didn’t want me to go to work and I said if I dont work, who’s gonna give me money and she said daddy. Girl be fr."

@haitian_goddess_ said:

"Lmaoooo this why I don’t have kids. I refuse to wake up and get my feelings hurt everyday."

@one_for_all5453 narrated:

"My son is turning 3 this year and I’m just dreading having to explain why his mom and I aren’t together when the “Why” stage starts."

@wendyjohnson21 added:

"My son told me that same thing and I said "that's okay, as long as he loves you everything will be okay".

Watch the video below:

