A beautiful young woman has cut ties with her husband after thirteen years of living together as a couple

In a TikTok video which she shared via her official account, she revealed that she already birthed three children for her husband

However, after thirteen years of being together, the couple decided to go their separate ways and their story has melted hearts

A young woman has announced her divorce from her husband after thirteen years of marriage.

According to the pretty woman identified as @u_mamcete on TikTok, she has three children with her former husband.

Mum of 3 divorces husband Photo Credit: @n_mamcete/TikTok, Jenjen42/Getty images

However, things got sour between them and they had to file a divorce and go their separate ways.

An emotional video that she shared via TikTok showed her taking off her rings and flaunting her empty fingers. She did not reveal what led to the divorce.

u_mamcete advises married ladies

The young woman however advised married ladies never to rush into divorce as it's only the last resort.

"Don’t rush it, don’t force it. You will have the strength once you are completely done and ready to face life alone.

"I will definitely try to talk about some of my experiences and hopefully help someone in a similar situation", she said.

Social media reactions

Netizens have penned down heartfelt reactions.

@joaly_mn said:

"I did this 2yrs ago; I Ended 18yr marriage. My 3 kids are getting on ok. It gets better with time. Ur peace is worth it. Don’t look back."

@nokuthulakhumalo288 stated:

"Welcome to the "know your worth" crew. It wasn't easy for either of us cc, but it gets better. Then you'll experience true happiness, you'll be fine."

@mumbakapaya reacted:

"I still remember, was married for ten years since me and former husband divorced with 3 beautiful daughters I know it hurts but life goes on."

@lorettahdivine1 commented:

"The day I did this even the devil gathered to watch me... I didn’t even think twice you are even removing them with style me I almost cut my own."

@netsaichauraka0 added:

"You will be fine sisi it's tough yes, l have been alone 8years now with my daughter don'tworry you be okay find something to keep you busy with."

@thatong7 said:

"Ya neh! money couldn't save the marriage, 3 beautiful kids and a nice home too wow! I wonder what could be the compelling reason."

Watch the video below:

