A reverend sister has expressed her joy that after more than 24 hours at the polling unit, she finally cast her vote

She said on the first day of polling, the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned

They were asked to come back the following day when they were finally able to vote in the presidential election

A reverend sister narrated what she went through before she was able to cast her vote in the Saturday, February 25, presidential election.

According to her, she and other voters went to their polling unit but were unable to vote.

The reverend sister was happy to have voted.

Source: Twitter

In a video posted on Twitter by Channels TV, Sister Anakwe said the reason they were unable to vote was that the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned.

Reverend sister votes during Nigeria's presidential election

They were asked to go home and return on Sunday, February 26, to cast their votes in the presidential and national assembly elections.

According to the reverend sister, she is happy that she was finally able to cast her vote for the candidate of her choice. She expressed her hopes that Nigeria would be great again.

Nigerians went to the polls to elect a president and members of the national assembly on Saturday, February 25. There were reported hitches in parts of the country where voting started late.

Watch the video below:

