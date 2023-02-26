Some suspected hoodlums have reportedly attacked the residence of a strong All Progressives Congress (APC) supporter.

A day after the Presidential and National Assembly elections, one Michael Yomi Agboola, a strong supporter of the APC was attacked in the Itele-Ota area of Ogun State, a report by The Punch confirmed.

Legit.ng gathered that the hoodlums stormed the residence of the party faithful, in the early hours of Sunday, February 26, following the victory of APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in the area.

What really happened?

The house was ridden with bullets, while Agboola’s aged mother who was at home when the attack took place was beaten and injured by the hoodlums.

It was also learnt that the security guard in the house was seriously wounded and is currently at Intensive Care Unit.

An eyewitness disclosed that the hoodlums numbering about 20 shot sporadically at the building and also threatened to fish out Agboola wherever he was hiding.

The eyewitness said the hoodlums were shouting,

“Why Will he support APC? We will attack all supporters of Jagaban on this axis. We are looking for him, we must not see him.”

While speaking from his hideout, Agboola with a trembling voice, said he was sad and shocked by the attack.

He lamented that properties worth millions were destroyed, while his mother was also wounded in the attack.

Agboola urged the police and other security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the evil acts were brought to book.

Agboola added,

“I am very sad about this attack on my house. Why on earth will the evil people attack me because of my support for the APC candidate? My mother was beaten. A car parked in the compound was destroyed too, and my security guard was wounded.

“They did this to me because I am a strong supporter of Tinubu here. My house was ransacked and I learnt they threatened to deal with me when they get hold of me.”

Efforts to get the reaction of the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer were not successful at the time this report was filed.

