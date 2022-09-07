Maureen Wachinwu, a 44-year-old woman who claims to be a reverend sister has been arrested in Rivers State after she was found with 15 children

It is being strongly alleged by the Rivers State Police Command that the children were abducted and housed in an orphanage home

In a video trending on social media, Maureen confessed that she buys the children between N50,000 to N100,000

Maureen Wachinwu, a woman who runs the St Francis of Assisi Orphanage Home in Rivers State has landed in the police net for the alleged abduction of 15 children.

This is coming after it was suspected that children housed in the home were abducted from different parts of South-South, but the woman claims the orphanage home is registred with the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Reverend Sister Maureen said she pays for the children brought to her in her orphanage home in Port Harcourt when she was arrested by the Rivers State Police Command. Photo credit: @instablog9ja.

Source: UGC

I'm a reverend sister

In a video seen on social media, Maureen said she is a reverend sister with Her Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters, a congregation based in England.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

But she confessed to buying some of the 15 children in her custody who were bought at prices ranging from N50,000 to N100,000.

According to Maureen, she receives the kids from one man known as Victor and another woman called Miss Alice.

Her words:

“Some of the children are mad people’s children. The others are brought to me by one Mr. Victor. Sometimes he comes with them in twos. One Miss Alice brought two to me. Alice said since I am a beginner that I should take them.

"Sometimes when Victor brings children, he will be demanding money. But due to the pressure on me sometimes I give N50,000, N60,000, and N100,000."

The story was later posted on Instagram by @instabog9ja.

See the post below:

Story of reverend sister found with 15 children generates reactions

@__wendyrose said:

"You buy human being for 50k. Let's leave church or anything religion out of this, where is humanity for crying out loud."

@heyitzpearl commented:

"It's the confidence in her voice for me. She's the only Nigerian in that congregation but as usual, she ruins it and gives us a bad name."

Baby Favour picked from mentally challenged um and transformed by OPM church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a child who was picked from the dustbin by the Omega Power Ministry, Port Harcourt was seen glowing up.

The girl's transformation got many Nigerians feeling emotional after her photo was shared by Pastor Chinbuzor Gift Chinyeree.

According to Pastor Chinyere, the girl named Favour is now entering nursery 1 in OPMM free school.

Source: Legit.ng