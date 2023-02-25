A shouting match and mild chaos broke out at a polling unit in Owerri, the Imo state capital after INEC officials announced the absence of the result sheet

The angry voters were not pleased with the news and insisted that they will not vote if the sheet is not provided

A displeased lady at the polling unit wondered how INEC officials would show up for election duty without the result sheet

Residents at a polling unit in Girls' Secondary School Akwakuma Owerri, Imo state went into a frenzy after INEC officials showed up for duty with no result sheet.

In a video shared exclusively with Legit.ng, the voters still at the unit expressed their displeasure over the development.

The voters refused to vote if the result sheet is not provided

One lady's voice rose the loudest. She could be heard ranting that they won't vote unless the result sheet is provided.

When quizzed, the lady identified as Awulonu Judith said she arrived at the polling unit by 7:00 am and met a large turnout.

She said the crowd waited patiently for INEC officials who finally showed up at exactly 1:00 pm. Judith said the officials that showed up were for just polling unit three and that accreditation commenced by 1: 19 pm.

Judith said everyone was lined up for voting when one of the officials announced that there was no result sheet. According to the official, it would be provided later. In her words:

"I was here by 7:00 am because of the time given to us. We, the people have been here waiting patiently for INEC officials to come. At exactly 1:00 pm they came here but it was only pulling unit 3 that came and others also waiting for them to come. They arrived by 1:19 pm. And everyone was lined up to go for accreditation.

"Only for the Official to tell us that there is no result sheet but we should do the vote and later, they will bring the sheet. The people refused to do so, urging them to go and bring the results sheet..."

Judith added that the officials said the line of the lady who went for the result sheet was switched off.

"Now they were trying to call who went to bring the sheet but currently, her line is switched off.

"How can INEC officials come to an election polling unit? An election they have been preparing for months and years, telling us there is no result sheet?"

