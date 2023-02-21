A Nigerian lady who got pregnant and gave birth to two children a few months apart has told God she does not want more

The lady narrated that after getting pregnant in 2020 and giving birth in 2021, she got pregnant with another in the same year

Nigerian women who are hoping to become mothers said that they want the kind of blessing she wished away

A young Nigerian lady, @meetmykids, has gone online to show how she got pregnant in 2020 and 2021, giving birth to two kids in two years.

She gave birth to her first kid in 2021. Just as she was nursing the child, another pregnancy came, and she delivered a baby boy the following year. According to her caption, "God showed her pepper".

The lady said that she does not want another kid yet. Photo source: @meetmykids

Source: TikTok

Lady narrates pregnancy experiences

The lady showed her bumps as she carried them all through those years. In a funny video, the lady said she does not want God to show her "pepper" again.

The mother of two told God she is not ready for another pregnancy in 2023. Many Nigerians who reacted to her clip said her kids are so beautiful.

Watch the clip below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 150 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user5729416378099 said:

"Abeg push them to me, it's a year I'm trying to conceive,the one wey enter comot."

LoloojiGod said:

"I tap from your blessings."

user1211053782030 said:

"Awwwwn your kid's are beautiful especially the boy."

Cassie02 said:

"Congrats, I tap from ur blessings."

edetcharity887 said:

"This is so me but i appreciate God for everything."

Ms. Juggernaut said:

"Your kids are really beautiful."

markpeace133 said:

"Cause the children too fine."

Omo wizkid said:

"Awwn congratulations girl."

Bishop said:

"U are so beautiful."

PrettySky said:

"U never see anything. Lol. Congratulations I tap from d safe delivery."

Source: Legit.ng