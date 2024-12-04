Nigerians have dragged a man for sending money to the account of singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake

Asake's Access Bank account details became public after an X user reposted a 2020 chat involving the singer reportedly requesting money from someone

While some blasted the man for crediting Asake's account with the hope of being rewarded by the singer, others thought he could have helped those who needed the money more

An X user, @berry_ip, has come under fire for sending money to Asake's Access Bank account.

It all started after another X user, @SnehQueenBee, reposted an old chat Asake had with someone when he had not hit fame.

In the purported chat dated 29th February 2020, Asake dropped his account details for the fellow he chatted with after his plea for money was heeded.

@SnehQueenBee reposted the purported chat while doing a "before versus after" for the singer. @berry_ip used the public account details and sent N15k to Asake.

"Him sef go know say I try . lol," the sender wrote while tagging Asake to his transaction receipt.

His action did not sit well with many netizens.

People criticise man who sent Asake money

@Yayirozy_king said:

"Actually i know what you did is silly because there’s a lot of people who needed the money more even in your family… but we both know you stake this 15k and it might boom or cut.

"Whichever way I wish you luck bro."

@Patiencex111 said:

"Plenty people go dey beg for just 500niara here wey no fit even reach anything or go anywhere for them,but because na asap wey don rich pass your generations,U just wire am 15k wey e no need 😂😭,

"Una too useless for this app!!

"So that when he sees the 15k e go vex send U 5m."

@chase__oat said:

"I know it’s one love but trust me he doesn’t need that shii.

"He won’t even know you sent that shii it could have make sense if you sent to random ppl on comment section they needed it more but na your money sha na anything you like you fit use am do."

@Hackin_Kunmi said:

"You mumu o bro 💔 which kind useless obsession be this ?? Omg ! People dealing with mental disorder plenty o."

@kingdan_el said:

"E ego see am send you 15m back."

@VideoEditor1010 said:

"Good work. But try send to all these others that need it more. even 2k will put a smile on some ppl's face and food on someone's plate. Turn a 0_1_0 to 1_1_0."

Wizkid's advice to Asake causes commotion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Wizkid's advice to Asake had elicited reactions on social media.

The duo had stepped out for the YBNL signee's concert in London, and numerous videos circulated online capturing them in a boogie mood.

However, one of the clips caught the interest of many people after Wizkid was heard telling Asake not to be humble.

