A funny video of a mother trying to lure her son to sleep with a 'sleep spray' has stirred mixed reactions from netizens

The mother was spotted in a video spraying the content of the bottle into the air while her son stood on the bed

However, the little man understood the situation and dodged the spraying session by leaving the room immediately

Mothers with toddlers usually go through a lot of stress as the children are always so energetic and hyperactive.

This young mother identified as Mama Ari on TikTok took it upon herself to induce her toddler to fall asleep.

Toddler flees after sighting sleep spray Photo Credit: @aripowe

Source: TikTok

She got herself a 'sleep spray' to help with her predicament. In the video, she sprayed a few bursts into the air hoping the toddler would lie down and fall asleep.

Her toddler who was still very active, understood the purpose of the spraying session and dodged it.

He jumped down from the bed and ran away. He clearly didn't want to fall asleep anytime soon.

Social media reactions

@ülililölli wrote:

"You're gonna destroy his natural melatonin production. please only use this sparingly."

@myeesashante wrote:

"I'd mess around be sleep before my baby."

@blueyez22 commented:

"I'm dead!!!"

@bigmamajuju225 said:

"Sleep spray?? Tell me how that is a legal product to sell."

@perez.crystall said:

"HE'S A CUTIE."

@naevanity commented:

"Gotta spray it on the clothes before he get dressed for bed and get the oil."

@hunterdelrosario said:

" *sprays in rag* alright guess it's gonna be the hard way."

@khaos_blak wrote:

"Bruh that sleep spray is no joke put me and my nephew out."

@aariel615 said:

"The amount of pumps has me laughing."

@prettyreddpieces said:

"Kids so smart! He got outta there."

@porksibling wrote:

"Dam you tryna put him in a coma?"

Watch the video below:

