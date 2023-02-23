A young girl was recently berated and beaten for expressing her opinion about the upcoming presidential election

Her opinion didn't sit well with other passengers of the commercial vehicle she boarded, and they didn't hesitate to tackle her

The other passengers ganged up on her as she broke down in tears while noting that she was just joking

A Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after escaping being mobbed by angry passengers in a commercial bus.

The schoolgirl had expressed her opinion about the upcoming presidential election, stating that Asiwaju Tinubu will emerge as president.

Girl beaten for saying Tinubu will be president Photo Credit: @cutedamcel

Source: TikTok

Unfortunately, her opinion did not sit well with the passengers who took turns slamming her in the bus. Apparently, the election fever which is felt everywhere has left everyone on edge.

The passengers did not like the show of support and proceeded to berate the young woman.

Some passengers wanted to lay their hands on her and the lady was reduced to tears.

She however exclaimed that she did not like the whole situation in the country and that the 'support' she expressed was just a joke.

Social media reactions

@cardinal0147 wrote:

"The beating was also a joke so please enjoy the joke with us thank you."

@felixiguoba wrote:

"You dey joke with 200 million people."

@dr.kjik commented:

"See as she be like pof pof ."

@74hassy commented:

"Everyone is entitled to their opinion but also mind where you say your opinion people are angry."

@chizundu commented:

"The beating no too much na as long as her earpods still Dey her ear."

@successfulwinner said:

"Same thing happened to me 2019 when I said Nnamdi kalu is deceiving youth the slaps I chop for Aba that day!"

@osisioma said:

"Too_real_for_this_world

@dimanograph wrote:

"Joking at the wrong time."

@jiminsjawisdeadly said:

"Hahahahahaha you must get sense by force."

@godslove378 commented:

"Why am I not in that bus."

@enenchejosephalbe said:

"Next time no joke with people destiny."

@realhegold commented:

"Some jokes are costly."

@elinalaberryosaro said:

"Nobody beat am, na her conscience dey beat her."

@greatsonpikin wrote:

"Waiting una wipe am for throat."

@user9372656269571 commented:

"You get luck sey u no talk am for ABA.

@kvngzdom commented:

"She don change mind sharp sharp say na joke."

@user8150601081408 commented:

"Sorry nor cry nor joke again with bulaba doh."

@sarafinaet commented:

"You don collect wotowoto, next time no use that kind of something to joke."

@murrayjohn4 wrote:

"She got what she wants."

Watch the video below:

APC reacts to reports of Tinubu throwing notes at crowd

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed the report claiming the party's presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, threw wads of Naira notes at the crowd on Tuesday, February 21.

Tinubu was in Lagos for his grand finale rally held at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by its spokesman Seye Oladejo, the Lagos APC said the report claiming Tinubu threw wads of notes at the crowd was "nothing but a lie from the pit of hell."

Source: Legit.ng