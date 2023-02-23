A Nigerian doctor has stated that it is not a bad practice for medical practitioners to check their phones or laptops for prescriptions

The physician said it is better that the dosage is gotten right than for the doctor to administer something inappropriate

Ogbonge Doctor went on to advise patients to be comfortable who engage in such, saying it is for their safety

A Nigerian doctor, Mayor Chikwe Greatness popularly known as Ogbonge Doctor, has come to the defense of medical practitioners who check their phones or laptops for prescriptions, saying there is nothing wrong with it.

Ogbonge Doctor said it is better the physician gets it right that way than to make a wrong prescription.

Ogbonge Doctor said it is right that doctors look up prescriptions on their laptops or phones. Photo Credit: Adam Gault, Facebook/ Ogbonge Doctor, Mayor Chikwe Greatness

In a post on his Facebook page, the physician said doctors abroad also employ the use of the internet in making prescriptions and urged patients to be comfortable with medical practitioners who engage in such as it is for their safety. His post reads:

"If your doctor is checking his phone or laptop for prescription/dosage, it doesn't make him any less of a doctor. It's better to get you the right dosage than to form Sabinus. Even abroad, doctors frequently check their computers to confirm drug information and dosages! Learn to feel comfortable with doctors who do so. It's for your own safety."

When contacted on his statement, Ogbonge Doctor told Legit.ng that checking phones or laptops does not make one less of a doctor.

He maintained that it is a practice that demonstrates the doctor is interested in doing the right thing and would not let his or her ego be a barrier. In his words:

"I think that what's important generally and what regulating bodies look out for is whether you are being a safe doctor.

"In fact, having the drug dosage app is actually compulsory in various hospitals in Europe and U.S., especially for interns, registrars, and junior medical officers. It goes a long way to show that regardless of what you know or who you are, you want to do the right thing for your patients and your ego isn't going to be a barrier. It is not the checking that makes you a doctor neither is it what will make you less of a doctor."

Social media reactions

Ephraim Herbert said:

"Even me,I do search internet most time for correct prescriptions and also for the best and latest drug."

Usman Isa Hamza said:

"I used to think that he's not professional but with these info you shared, it has cleared all doubts."

Charity Omoarukhe Okolo said:

"It has happened to me too, the doctor was just going tru tabs and all that, I was very ok with it."

Kuyoro Oluwakemi Bukunola said:

"That's good to know then. I always look down on them once they do that."

QueenEsther Adaugo said:

"Even if your caregiver calls his colleagues to confirm some things, please don't take it ha*rd on them."

