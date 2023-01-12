A Nigerian doctor recently replied a woman on Twitter who expressed her burning desire to birth twins

In his post, he asked her to go to Igboora in Oyo state which he claimed was the twin capital of the world

The doctor advised that eating their yam and Ilasa soup consistently will make anyone deliver twin babies

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

A Nigerian doctor identified as @thebeardedDrSina on Twitter has gone viral after penning down a piece of advice on twin birth.

He claimed that anyone can give birth to twins by eating yam and Ilasa soup consistently at Igboora in Oyo state.

Doctor advises woman, twin babies Photo Credit: Tim Hall, FS Productions/Getty images

Source: UGC

He also described Igboora in Oyo state as the twin capital of the world, insinuating that anyone can have twins in this place, as even the animals birth twins.

To further strengthen his claim, he said he would stop practicing medicine if his suggestion doesn't work

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Go to Igboora in Oyo state, the twin capital of the world. Buy their Yam, Eat it well and eat their regular Ilasa soup consistently. If you don't deliver twins in 1 year, I'll stop practicing Medicine."

Dr. Sina spills more details about Igboora

In an earlier tweet, Dr. Sina claimed the yam contains clomiphene which stimulates the ovaries in women to produce an egg, thereby increasing the chance of twins.

The doctor said Igboora has so many twins that even animals like goats, sheep, rams, etc., can also have twins.

Social media reactions

@Yinkzworld2 replied:

"Igboora is a sacred land for twins, whatever mystery behind that is only known to God. There is no family without twins, and I doubt if there are many barren in the land. It's one of the mystery that even science will find it to give full answers to."

@alexlobaloba said:

"Doc is right sha, Igbo-Ora is the land of fertility and the twins capital of the world."

@forvrfay reacted:

"What about for triplets , genuinely asking."

@Wole_xy wrote:

"Tested and confirmed. My twins are doing fine."

@Olayemi511909119 said:

"There's no household that hails from igbo-ora that doesn't have at least a twin."

See the tweet below:

Woman gives birth to twins after 30 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians on social media are congratulating a couple who just welcomed twin babies after 30 years of marriage.

A video seen on the TikTok handle of @favynel_42 shows the mum and her husband celebrating the huge blessing. Many have marvelled at the testimony as they say the couple has really been patient.

Sharing the good news, the couple said God finally remembered them after three decades of waiting. The video would later be reposted on Instagram by @instablog9ja, where it gathered different reactions and congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng