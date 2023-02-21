While some artists are lately rising to fame on their own accord, other promising artists are still oblivious of how to start a successful music marketing campaign to make money from music.

As a talented singer, there are several ways to sell your music to gain prominence and become a top shot in the industry.

Legit.ng in this article, explains in detail how to drive new listeners to your music.

1. Social media

Social media is one of the most effective methods of reaching out to potential fans and followers. To more music streams, then you need to take social media seriously.

Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and even YouTube are popular social media platforms that can get you more streams only if you are active and post the right content at the right time.

If financially buoyant, you also need to run advertisements on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, and other popular social media platforms, to reach out to more people within a short time.

Many successful artists have tried this method, which worked perfectly well for them.

It is also necessary to open an official social media page or group for your music brand to reach out to millions of social media users in your country.

2. Promote your music with music bloggers, social media influencers, and others

It is imperative to reach out to music writers, promoters, bloggers, social media influencers, and other popular individuals or organizations with a lot of fans and influence in the music industry if you want to become a successful singer in your country or the world.

With the help of successful music bloggers, you can promote your music on their blogs, generating thousands to millions of streams within 30 days or less if you invest in the right music blog.

Likewise, social media influencers help upcoming artists to succeed in the music industry because they have a lot of followers, most of whom are music lovers.

Although it may be expensive, it's always important to save up to invest in your music career by sponsoring your music videos, audio, and other content with social media influencers, music bloggers, music promoters, music writers, and other professionals.

3. Ask your fans to share your music

Although it might be small, I'm sure you have an online fan base as an upcoming artist. Remember that a little drop of water makes an ocean.

With your little fan base on your social media page, they can help you publicise your music video, audio, and other music content to go viral on social media.

4. Create good music

It is very important to know that quality music lasts for long periods. Bad music rarely lasts for long especially after the promotion ends.

As an up-and-coming artist, focus on creating good music with educative and entertaining lyrics

This will help you and give you an edge over your counterparts even among successful artists in your country.

It is also advisable to hire the services of a professional music writer to write or edit your already-written songs.

5. Create Spotify, and other music streaming platforms account

There are several music streaming platforms. The list is unlimited from Apple Music to Spotify, and more.

You need to take advantage of the available streaming platform to get more traffic to your music because millions of people use these music streaming platforms everywhere.

Once you create an account, upload your content, audio, or video. There is always a place to put your music content for free.

Asides from that, you will also be able to earn as your music is being streamed. YouTube is also one of the video-sharing platforms where you can post your music video to get thousands to millions of views for free.

