The United Kingdom is one of the most preferred destinations for Nigerian students seeking foreign education.

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Yearly, a lot of Nigerians seek admission into universities in the UK, but only a few of them are able to meet the often stringent requirements.

Some universities in the UK accepts WAEC and NECO English from Nigerian students. Photo credit: WAEC, NECO and Sam Edwards/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

One of those requirements is the IELTS and TOEFL English language tests which are used to measure a candidate's ability to learn a course taught in Egnlish.

While sitting for these English test exams is a standard requirment for Nigerian candidates seeking admission into UK schools, some of them waive this.

In the place of IELTS, the UK schools who waive English tests for Nigerians accept other valid tests such as WAEC and NECO.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng in this article highlights three of the UK schools that accepts WAEC English from Nigerian students.

1. Teesside University

Teesside University is one of the schools that accepts WAEC English as a valid English test from Nigerian students.

However, the school accepts a minimum of a C6 in WAEC English. With this, English tests such as IELTS and TOAFL are waived.

According to the school website, this depends on the student's course of study.

2. Keele University

The second school that also accepts WAEC/NECO English from Nigerian students is Keele University.

This school is located at Staffordshire, UK. However, a minimum of C6 in English is required for both graduate and undergraduate courses.

The Keele University website has a specific page for Nigerians seeking a place to study in the school.

3. The University of Edinburgh

The University of Edinburg, UK also accepts WAEC/NECO as a prove of English profeciency from Nigerian students.

This however comes with the condition that the accepted student will complete a foundation year program in English.

This requirements concerning international students from Nigeria are clearly specified in the school's website.

Tips for Nigerians seeking to relocate to the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng also listed tips for those seeking to relocate to the UK.

According to the list, one of the ways is to first get a job in the UK while in Nigeria.

After getting the job, one can now seek UK visa which then becomes easier.

Source: Legit.ng