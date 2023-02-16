For many young people, becoming a musician is a dream that seems far out of reach. But the truth is, pursuing a career in music is achievable at any age. All it takes is focus, dedication, and hard work. In this article, Christopher Okoye discusses how to become a music star at a young age.

Christopher Okoye is a passionate music blogger, writer and content creator music enthusiast and critic.

Examining the practical steps that need to be taken - from understanding the basics of music theory to learning an instrument to finding the right recording space and marketing your work.

He also discussed the emotional and psychological considerations that come with taking on such a big endeavour. By the end of this post, you’ll have the tools and the confidence you need to pursue your passion. So, let’s get started!

Regular practice will help refine the skills needed to make meaningful music - Christopher Okoye. Photo: Rema, Ckay and Omah Lay

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Develop a passion for music

When striving to become a musician at a young age, it is crucial to develop a passion for music. This passion will serve as the driving force behind your practice and pursuit of music. Listen to as many types of new songs as you can to find what you enjoy, and practice playing different instruments to identify the ones that fit your skills and interests.

Spend time with experienced musicians and use the resources available to you. Having a strong appreciation and knowledge of music will make becoming a musician much more rewarding and enjoyable.

Take music lessons

If becoming a musician is your goal, then taking music lessons is a crucial step to achieve it. Music lessons are not only a great way to learn the necessary skills and techniques for playing an instrument, but they can help develop the discipline and dedication needed for success. Experienced teachers and coaches can provide invaluable guidance for young musicians to help them reach their full potential.

It is important to research music lessons carefully and find one that fits your individual needs – from learning a specific instrument to developing a better understanding of music theory.

Make practice a priority

It is essential for young aspiring musicians to make practice a priority. Regular practice will help refine the skills needed to make meaningful music. Practice should be done regularly, with an emphasis on elements such as correct posture, correct hand and finger positions, and the correct breathing technique.

Regular practice also helps to increase the speed at which a musician can play and will help to build the muscle memory needed to play well. Additionally, the practice should include learning songs and challenging oneself to play more difficult pieces.

Listen to a variety of music

Listening to a variety of music is essential for a young musician. Listening to and becoming familiar with different artists, genres, and styles will help you create your unique sound. It’s essential to not just focus on the type of music you like Eg. Nigerian music, and Afrobeat but also to explore areas that may be new to you.

This helps you to expand your musical knowledge, increase your understanding of different musical forms, and develop a greater appreciation for music. Listening to various music can also give you ideas for creating your compositions, and help you create your unique style.

Get involved in music programs

If you’re serious about becoming a musician at a young age, one of the best things you can do is get involved in music programs. Participating in music programs such as choir, band, or orchestra will give you the opportunity to hone your skills and practice with other musicians.

It can also give you access to experienced music teachers who can provide you with valuable guidance. Additionally, you could join a local music community or even look into music competitions to give yourself a chance to grow and learn from other musicians.

Attend concerts or music festivals

Attending concerts and music festivals is an essential part of a young musician's journey to success. Not only do they provide the opportunity to see a variety of talented artists in action, but they also offer an opportunity to network with other music professionals.

At concerts and festivals, young musicians can learn more about the industry and create connections that could help them further their career. Additionally, attending these events is a great way to stay inspired by listening to different styles and genres of music.

Learn to read sheet music

If you want to become a successful musician at a young age, it is essential to become skilled at reading sheet music. Sheet music can be intimidating at first, but with practice, you can learn the basics. Once you learn to read sheet music, you can continue to hone your skills and learn more complex pieces. Not only will reading sheet music help you understand the structure of a song, but it will also improve your ability to compose and arrange.

Network with other musicians

Networking with other musicians is an invaluable part of becoming a successful musician at a young age. It can help you build relationships with other artists by listening to their latest songs in Nigeria giving you access to new resources, such as performing venues, recording studios, and potential job opportunities.

Additionally, networking with other musicians can help you gain insight into the music industry, including the latest trends and marketing strategies. Finally, networking can create invaluable opportunities for collaboration, allowing you to gain exposure and experience in the industry.

Conclusion:

Becoming a musician at a young age requires having the right mindset, following your dreams, and staying dedicated to your craft. Taking lessons, joining a band, and performing live are great ways to get started. Above all else, practice, practice, practice to ensure your skills and abilities improve and you can progress as a musician. With hard work and dedication, you can become a musician and make your dreams a reality.

Music tips every young artist should learn from Wizkid

Legit,.ng earlier reported that every musician and singer has their career path, and what works for Wizkid might not particularly be the perfect fit for others. However, Wizkid's success can be mirrored to an extent.

As a budding musician who is ready to work hard and smart, and it is glaring that you are creative and talented, there are a few attributes you can imbibe from a renowned artist like Wizkid.

Growth, leaving your comfort zone, expansion are among other tips shared.

Source: Legit.ng