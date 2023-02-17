A Nigerian man went berserk with anger as he attacked electricity officials that showed up in his locality

The angry man first removed the ladder they placed on a pole and went on to hit it severally with a cutlass

Not stopping there, he went on to pursue an electricity official with a cutlass as people around there watched without intervening

There was drama in a Nigerian locality as an irate man took out his frustration on an electricity official.

In a video seen on TikTok, people watched as the man yanked off a ladder the officials laid against an electricity pole.

He pursued the NEPA official with a cutlass. Photo Credit: @gaboncho1

Source: TikTok

He began to strike a cutlass against the pole as if trying to disfigure it. As an inaudible argument broke out, he attacked an electricity official with the cutlass.

After receiving some beatings of the cutlass, the electricity official ran for his life and was still chased by the man.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The TikToker who shared the video warned electricity officials that this is the wrong time to go for revenue collection.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

psalmsam said:

"NEPA staff sabi run…. He say make ar run sha…."

Mindmorpher said:

"Come back nah.. Come collect your ladder.. Why you dey run..?"

Climax said:

"Who know your house still fit rise him men come for you o no everything them they drag cutlass for o."

user21609295963513 said:

"Him collect wetin him want but not enough very sensless operation especially this period."

Nailz Ahmed said:

"Anybody wey charge this man for his action will not knw peace ma dis hard time dem wan collect money my question is where is the money."

code to success said:

"I swear these man is just coming back from bank and meet them at home."

Man chases NEPA official with dogs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man was recorded using dogs to chase away NEPA officials from disconnecting his light.

@Instablog9ja that reshared the video said the man used the dogs to stop some electricity officials from carrying out their duty.

In the clip, the dogs seemed ready to pounce on their prey. Behind the man is a ladder sitting on an electricity pole.

The officials steered clear of the animals. A female passerby held her breath when she approached the scene.

Source: Legit.ng