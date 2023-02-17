A hilarious video has captured how two white boys gave a Nigerian lad a king treatment in class

As the Nigerian entered the class, the funny lads were already at the doorway and immediately lifted him up

Like subjects serving a respected king, they carried him to his seat and bowed as he settles in the class

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

A funny video of a Nigerian boy identified as Yomi being treated like a king by two of his school colleagues has elicited reactions on the net.

Yomi, in a TikTok clip, was lifted up by the white folks as soon as he appeared at the class' doorway.

Oyinbos treat a Nigerian boy like a king. Photo Credit: @yummyyomizaddy

Source: TikTok

They did not stop there but carried him to his seat and bowed their heads as he sat down and appeared to scribble on a paper.

Other students in the class watched with different expressions on their faces, with one black in the class recording them.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The act appeared to be planned between Yomi and the boys and was made to mark black history month.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Jabulani said:

"Mia khalifa was sitting right behind him."

B.O.D said:

"Omo, oyinbo too sabi bow wakanda style sha."

Emma star said:

"Omo u go dash me this your native."

adinde_victor said:

"Is all fun now but if it was the other way round, everyone will be shouting racism."

Orioha Victor Ibey Carl said:

"This is pure love.

"Until adults begin to fill their brains with hate and race."

Eri said:

"Oga why aren’t they doing the paperwork for you."

Chukwuma6kano said:

"Thanks to the white brothers….keep it up,love has no color."

car4704 said:

"Keep these friends, they understood the assignment."

user3628753286008 said:

"I'm so loving this trend."

Oyinbo kids admire black boy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a video of some Oyinbo kids admiring a black boy.

The children were coming in contact with a black kid for the first time and they kept on checking if he was real.

One of the children, a girl, held his hands and smiled deeply while also trying to confirm if his colour can wash off.

At one point, another kid thought he rubbed chocolate on his skin and he immediately licked his fingers after touching the black boy.

Source: Legit.ng