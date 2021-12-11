A young man reportedly stopped electricity officials from disconnecting his house from the street's light pole

A viral video showed him threatening them with two guard dogs that were ready to do his bidding at the slightest command

Nigerians were divided over the young man's act as some said that he should just have paid his electricity bills

A viral video has shown a man with two dogs as he held them from lurching forward towards people he was scaring away

@Instablog9ja that reshared the video said the man used the dogs to stop some electricity officials from carrying out their duty.

The NEPA officials ran helter-skelter when the dogs were released. Photo source: @saintavenue_ent1

Dramatic scene

In the clip, the dogs seemed ready to pounce on their prey. Behind the man is a ladder sitting on an electricity pole.

The officials steered clear from the animals. A female passerby held her breath when she approached the scene.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from Nigerians below:

kentdeplug said:

"You wanna chill with the big dogs??"

wendy_adamma reacted:

"Nah Wetin fit them."

the_nenrita said:

"Can someone check on the cameraman?"

oliviadadiva1 said:

"It's the granny for me, mama no wan hear 'the dog bit me by mistake'."

funmi_ella said:

"Nigeria my country…the cruise in this country is second to none."

machidalooks said:

"Pay your light bills!!! We know Nigeria is great(make we no talk another thing) but this? Abeg pay your light bills and stop this nonsense."

l.tobiloba said:

"If EFCC with gun can fear dogs, who be NEPA official."

Man complained over electricity consumption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man identified as Japheth Prosper on Facebook on Wednesday, July 7, lamented about the way his prepaid metre was reading so fast.

Japheth revealed that the N50,000 worth of energy he recharged on Monday, May 17, is showing signs of finishing.

In a fit of frustration, the man asked what exactly he had done to deserve such. He said that the situation has remained the same despite his manager complaining about the issue.

