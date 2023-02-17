A bus driver in Lagos shouted for help over the phasing out of N1000 and N500 old notes, which has put him in a hard position

The man said that his passengers have been giving him the same notes even though many are rejecting them for business transactions

Many Nigerians in his comment section found the way he expressed his frustration funny as some shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian man (@past_walex) who works as a danfo driver in Lagos state has cried out over the scarcity of the new naira notes and the old N1000 and N500 that have been phased out.

In a video, the bus driver said his passengers cannot get any other notes and are still presenting the same old naira that is no longer a legal tender.

The driver begged the CBN for help. Photo source: @past_walex

Source: TikTok

Danfo driver frustrated over naira scarcity

The man showed his frustration at the situation. He said that even though people rejected his old notes, he kept getting the same from his passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The bus driver made a video at a filling station when he was getting fuel as he filmed his passengers and his bus. He begged the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele for help.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user6223097243277 said:

"But sanwo olu say may them day collect hold note for Lagos if them no collect the money may them arrest them."

Fabulous 12 said:

"I have met this man before he’s so funny and loving God bless bro."

babz Wayne said:

"Go use am drink garri."

Hunter said:

"As I hear emiewele, I almost broke my leg running to the comment section."

Mychris said:

"People should stop crying and obey the last order from Buhari then think well before you vote."

Abiola said:

"I still get like N35k and people are rejecting it. Oga ooooo."

Fruit seller gives transfer option

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian hawker got many talking in a video that went viral on social media. While hawking her apples, the lady had a mini "signboard" made out of carton hanging on her neck.

On the carton was written her GTB account number. While answering a man who asked for the price of her goods, the woman said that each apple goes for N100 if one is paying with cash.

She factored in the current cash scarcity into her business as she sought to gain more from the situation. The hawker added that any customer making a transfer would pay N200.

Source: Legit.ng