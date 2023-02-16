A mother was wowed when her kid assisted her in arranging empty water cans as she brought them out from a truck

The kid carried out the activity with maximum focus as people who watched his video praised him

The mother considered his character a sweet one as he carried him up so he could reach a higher platform for the pace of a container

A mother, @tamaraannemunro, has shared an adorable video showing her toddler helping out with a chore. The kid joined his mum in arranging empty water containers.

With full energy, he collected containers from the back of a truck and took them inside as he arranged them accordingly.

People were wowed by the kid's love for his mother. Photo source: @tamaraannemunro

Smart baby and lovely mum

The way he enthusiastically went about the activity amazed many adults on TikTok. Some people said he works harder than them.

Towards the end of the video, the mother had to carry him so his hands could reach where he needed to place a container.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nemesis Collectibles said:

"He’s working harder than I am!"

organic_coffee said:

"Bro is working and earning more than me."

Philippe Gnaly said:

"Wooooaaa how powerful and clever he is."

Boss Lady said:

"Great job! Training him young to help. Love it!"

BigChamp T I M O said:

"Bro understands the assignment. He can't risk missing lunch!"

ms_nene17 said:

"He must be paid double for this shift."

user7163481342657 said:

"He’s so cute and hardworking that’s not a boy that’s a man."

Ed said:

"That's the kind of employee we all need!"

N3tttt33 said:

"Omg he is so smart!!! I have hope for the next group of little people!!! This is amazing!"

Father played with his baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother, @thingolwenkosazana01, went online to share a cute video of her husband having a good time with their baby girl.

The man jumped on the bed several times to make the girl laugh. The woman playfully said she had lost his attention to their 14-month-old baby.

In the clip, the kid could not stop laughing as her father made cartoonish moves before carefully jumping over her in a wrestling manner.

