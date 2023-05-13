A Nigerian woman has excitedly shown off her grown triplets on social media after finally becoming a mum

After 21 years of waiting for the fruit of the womb, the strong woman delivered the kids at the age of 54

Mixed reactions have trailed her video as internet users celebrated the new mum and praised God for her

A Nigerian woman finally delivered triplets at age 54 after 21 years of waiting for the fruit of the womb.

She took to social media to show off her baby bump and how she cared for the kids following their delivery.

She became a mum at the age of 54.

Source: Instagram

In another clip, she is seen having a nice fun time with the triplets who are now grown. The woman's clips shared by @yabaleftonline have melted hearts on the net.

Many people expressed surprise and appreciated God for the miracle he did for the woman. Others seized the opportunity to pray for expectant ladies.

Watch her video below:

Reactions on social media

@tony>frank_said:

"God breaks protocol to perform the impossible.. Miracle no Dey tire Baba J."

@worha_sonia said:

"Let her enjoy every moment. She’s not too old for baby showers, tik tok pregnancy videos and challenges, all the photo shoots. Let her do it all, it’s her time so joyful."

@i_am_salamiopeyemi said:

"God is Faithful, To every woman trusting God for this gift I pray you receive it sooner than expected. Miracle is real, I guess the reason why she also showed us her baby bump is to shut people mouth that doesn't believe in miracles before they will start saying she bought the children."

@mr.agugua said:

"As her video gives another woman out there hope, may God continue to grant her wishes and all the women out there seeking fruit of the womb. Congratulations."

@i.amjoshh said:

"For all the married women who are still waiting on God. Don’t stop trusting and hoping on Him, your miracle is on the way. What God cannot do does not exist."

