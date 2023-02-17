A polytechnic student put a smile on a female lecturer's face after pulling a lovely surprise while she was in class

He entered her class and handed the woman a sweet note that made her happy and followed it up with a rose gift

Mixed reactions have greeted the video as people judged from the incident that the lecturer must have been a good tutor

A lovely Valentine's Day surprise involving a student of Osun State Polytechnic, Iree and a female lecturer has stirred reactions on the net.

In a TikTok video, the young man boldly walked into her class and handed her a note that made her smile.

The note reads:

"Are you a camera? Because as I look at you I smile.

"Happy Valentine's Day."

As the lecturer admired his gesture, the young man got on one knee and presented a rose gift to her in front of everyone.

The woman received it with joy and afterwards patted the lad on the back as a way of showing gratitude.

Social media reactions

Clif Bars said:

"He knows this woman is a kind woman that's why he did it with her... not some crazy being calling themselves lecturer."

Wealth said:

"You don pass her course.."

@oritoke_001 said:

"This lady is too good gentle nd humble she never stress her students."

Aderonkeadetinuolawa said:

"Come to ilaro con try this , if iya pupa and other DSA no collect ur ID card make I know wetin happen."

Eniola babe said:

''Ospoly don change oooo its not like 2008 when i gain admission that looks like primary sch."

user6775875331681 said:

"After the surprise if u like no read she go still fail if you no pass her course."

de_black_tife said:

"Who else noticed the guy in blue who covered his face with a book."

