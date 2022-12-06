A daring Nigerian student pulled a prank on his female lecturer in her office and shared the video on social media

He barged into her office without knocking and immediately broke into a dance before the academic and her guest

What however happened next shocked many Nigerian students who expressed surprise that a female lecturer can do such

A video of a Nigerian student barging into his lecturer's office to dance has sparked reactions on social media.

The lad shared the video on TikTok, encouraging other students to try it out with their lecturers.

Student and female lecturer dance. Photo Credit: TikTok/@jimmysarchive

In the clip, he barged into the female lecturer's office and began to dance for her. It was observed that she had a visitor when he entered the office without permission.

To people's surprise, she smiled and stood up to join her student in dancing. The student tried the prank with two other lecturers and got different responses.

While the other, a male, was unwelcoming, the female just smiled as she watched him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Bridget said:

"My lecturers go give you carryover straight."

Hadassah Oge Ezeh said:

"Try this in Ebonyi state university. and spend extra 5 years."

SymplySwanky said:

"No go try am with a lecturer that is a comrade Maka multiple and endless carryover."

Princess Ijeoma said:

"E be like say u no Wan graduate for that school them go serve you premium breakfast o."

IMODA said:

"Abeg which school is this them get joy try this one for fedpofa you are a gonna."

meggy said:

"Try am for Cameroon you will never graduate."

olayemiolasoji said:

"You will spend a dozen of years in school if you try this with big daddy. Jabu students can relate."

johnny said:

"What if d lecturer dy give student make up test if u know u know."

