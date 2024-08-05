A Nigerian student in the diaspora, Sunday Okafor, has been recognised and commended by his alma mater, the University of Alabama, United States

According to the varsity, the young man joined them in 2021 after completing his master's degree in civil engineering in the United Kingdom

After three years at the Alabama varsity, the Nigerian youth is set to take up a new role with an engineering and consulting firm in Arkansas

The University of Alabama, US, has showered praise on Sunday Okafor, a Nigerian who completed his doctorate in civil engineering at the varsity.

In a lengthy read on its official website, it was stated Sunday had his eyes on the Alabama varsity because he had some friends there and also owing to the support and resources they offer to international students.

Sunday Okafor acquired a doctorate degree in civil engineering from the University of Alabama. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/The University of Alabama, Shiksha

Sunday, with five siblings and a master's degree in civil engineering from a UK varsity, eventually finished from the University of Alabama and will take up a new role as a project engineer for an engineering and consulting firm named Garver.

"...A first-generation student from Nigeria with five siblings, Okafor came to UA in 2021 after finishing his master’s degree in civil engineering in the United Kingdom. In three short years at UA, he is set to cross the stage in August before heading to Arkansas to work as a project engineer for Garver, an engineering and consulting firm.

"He began looking at UA because he had some friends who were already studying here, but he ultimately chose UA for the support and resources offered to international students," an excerpt from the varsity's artice on Sunday read.

The varsity also stated that Sunday is someone who likes to help others.

People celebrate Sunday Okafor

James Chigozie Odufu said:

"Now, Sunday has arrived!

"Congratulations 🎉, Dr. S. Okafor!

"All the best in your next endeavors, Amen 🙏."

Patricia Briggs said:

"Congratulations! Set the world on fire with your desire to help others! Bama clearly gave you the foundation for success!"

Emmanuel Ejewule said:

"Congratulations Dr. Sunday Okafor, Ph.D. on your new appointment. Success in the new role. Keep up the good work you are doing to international students/scholars. Cheers!"

Augustine Okafor said:

"I'm glad to see this, he's a mentor and a blessing in the intellectual space.

"Glad to know that Garver will be privileged to have this great personality join them."

John Fletcher said:

"I once had 3 Nigerian civil engineers working on a contract I had with a client- they had one of the strongest work ethics I've seen..."

