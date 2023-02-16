A young girl was overwhelmed with joy as her boyfriend treated her to a sweet surprise on Valentine's Day

The young boy stormed her school and presented her with gift items in front of her friends and classmates

The girl in spectacles appeared shy as people gathered around them, but she eventually came out of her shell

A shy secondary school girl has become a viral sensation after she was given a present on Valentine's Day.

The girl who had spectacles on was presented with a gift package by her boyfriend on the school premises.

She was so shy. Photo Credit: @sbahlentombenhle1

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, other pupils cheered as the young man approached the girl who was in the company of her friends.

She covered her face as he got very close and handed her the package. Her friends egged her on, and she got close and kissed the young man.

The lovebirds then hugged each other as the crowd of pupils "hailed" them.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

maDubewacho said:

"And we grew up being told to stay away from boys.. this could have been me then."

itzhermi said:

"Your mind will not touch the ground inshallah.

"Na today this single Life pain me most."

Twinny Kay said:

"Ahhhhhh no be Nigeria be this… so sweet to watch but God what’s happening na."

Lindomafoni said:

"During my time at high school my principal he was going to suspend them. wayegadlali u MR T.R Nzimande."

Maria wa Apass said:

"To me who is married but still receiving gifts from my ex since high school he married and am married but yes."

alan_alan said:

"I think I attended High school @ a wrong school and Ina wrong country !! cose immediately after this the next day you will say Hy to the DC."

user4540360394004tina said:

"For us in uganda when you do that at school,, they take you to displinarry committee and you bring your parents."

