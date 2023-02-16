A hilarious video of a Nigerian grandma asking her daughter about her grandchild has gone viral

In the short clip, the elderly lady's daughter came to visit her and was not with the little child

The granny, after opening the door, immediately asked for her grandchild with a stern look that kept people in stitches

A wholesome video showing the love and bond between grandparents and their grandchildren has melted hearts.

Grandparents are known to have a soft spot for their grandchildren and this adorable video confirms it.

New mum shares funny video of baby's grandma. Photo Credit: @esthernnennaya

Source: TikTok

The video showed a Nigerian woman who came to visit her mother. As soon as her mother opened the door, she looked around and without acknowledging her daughter's presence, immediately asked about the whereabouts of her grandchild.

Her daughter, who found the whole drama hilarious, laughed throughout the video as she asked the granny to calm down.

However, the grandma became satisfied when she turned her face in a particular direction and spotted her grandchild.

Social media reactions

@yannamac wrote:

"Seriously, if you don't have the goods, WHY ARE YOU HERE?"

@riedazoe commented:

"She looked straight at the ground."

@slim_shades444 said:

"She looked so disappointed."

@gwreckk said:

"It's the "HUH" Imaoooo cuz she was so serious."

@home_soandso said:

"Your mum is pretty! Wonder how she looked like when she was younger."

@azulaslover said:

"She did not wanna see you at all."

@yviewonder said:

"Esther, at this point, just drop the baby & go. Ring the doorbell & go."

@mamafindsbest said:

"She needed her answer QUICKLY!!!"

@riahnavy commented:

"No hi or hello. Just nothing."

@angyo said:

"WHEN SHE LOOKED INTO THE DISTANCE I SCREAMED. SHE'S SURVEYING THE CIRCUMSTANCES BC THIS CANT BE POSSIBLE."

@a.glowww said:

"She doesn't play about her baby."

@asiathomad01 said:

"She looked EVERYWHERE for that

baby before looking at you. why are grammas like this?"

@cmarixo wrote:

"It's like amazon coming with no packages."

@evrythng.i.ate said:

"You didn't answer in one second she said HUH."

Watch the video below:

