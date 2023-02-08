An old woman who has no teeth used her lips to chew her food in a viral TikTok video

She was however surprised when her grand-daughter started to imitate the way she eats, moving her lips funnily

The funny moment was captured in a viral video which now has more than 3.3 million likes on TikTok

A funny TikTok video has shown a baby imitating her grandmother's way of chewing food.

The woman who is 85 years old has no teeth in her mouth so she uses her lips and gum to chew her food in a funny way.

The child chewed food like her grandmother. Photo credit: TikTok/@bossanova888.

Source: TikTok

Interestingly, the baby has been watching her grandmother and has also imbibed the way the woman moves her mouth while eating.

Video of a child imitating her grandmother

On a particular day when the woman was eating, the girl started to chew like her using only her lips.

Of course, the old woman did not like it and she promptly rebuked the child by telling her to quit what she was doing and stop imitating her.

TikTok users are having a good laugh in the comment section of the video posted by @bossanova888.

Watch the video below:

@cutiepie said:

"Genes are strong."

@Kennedy reacted:

"Why do all the grandmas have the same “you quit that”.

@exbuckeye58 reacted:

"Precious! My son would imitate my dad clacking his dentures!"

@procrastinative said:

"My son did this to his grandpa by copying his sneezing."

@MsNisha4U reacted:

"She in fact won’t “quit that” and will do it again."

@Dorothy said:

"My grandpa is mostly blind and my bro helps him with the stairs, while my sister faked being blind to see what it was like being him."

@Ryleigh Rhodes525 said:

"Anyone else thinking the laugh came from the baby."

Video of children walking like their grandfather

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that twin kids imitated the way their grandfather walked.

The old man walks in a bent position because of his old age.

His twin grandchildren who have watched him over time started walking like him in a viral video.

