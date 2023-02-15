A lovely video of a young woman with a unique birthmark on her face has amassed lots of comments on TikTok

The young lady shared the video of herself which revealed the hairy birthmark on the left side of her face

The pretty lady seemed so proud of herself as she displayed the beautiful birthmark alongside her new artificial lashes

A pretty lady identified as Gorgeous Diamond has flaunted her unique and adorable facial birthmark.

The thick and black birthmark spotted on the left side of her face was full of white hairs reaching up to her ears and into her scalp.

Source: TikTok

She proudly shared the video online and many netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions.

In the video, her facial hairs started from her left eyebrow and continued downwards, which made people think she was wearing a mask at first glimpse.

The cute lady however looked proud and happy as she flaunted the birthmark while rocking a beautiful jumpsuit.

Social media reactions

@ffacethejury said:

"You're so pretty, I've never seen a birthmark like that in person or anything but I didnt know they could include hair."

@ashleighglasgow1 said:

"Where the jumpsuit from?"

@user122709403 commented:

"She so prettyyy."

@heluvs_zariya said:

"She's so pretty also her birthmark is sick x2."

@andreaspanu_ said:

"Teen wolf irl???"

@angiiebandz commented:

"Actually mad pretty, I genuinely find it."

@rubyy.sjx3 commented:

"Yall so mean she's stunning."

@opemiyan wrote:

"So cool idk it's giving werewolf my teen wolf era would of dreamed for this. Girl You better be modelling."

@aarxnsamm123 wrote:

"Aww you look like a kitten."

@f33n4zii wrote:

"Y'all can't stand anything different. She pretty and unique asf."

@leenicefoster said:

"I wanna know how u felt wen I was younger up til now, bout ya birth mark."

Watch the video below:

Mum shows off shiny mark on daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum has shown her baby to the world and revealed a shiny, white birthmark on the child's hair.

In the video posted by Alaijah, the baby's white birthmark was seen very visible on her forehead. The new mother said the white mark on the baby's hair is associated with her family. Also, other videos on her TikTok handle show that other family members spot the same white birthmark.

The video has sparked positive reactions from other TikTok users who are expressing admiration for the baby. Some of those who commented said the same mark is in their families too.

Source: Legit.ng