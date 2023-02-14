With just N50, a lucky Nigerian man has become richer in million thanks to sports betting he did

The man who didn't have food to eat made the bet and won a whopping N4.8 million in an instant

Many bet enthusiasts celebrated with him as a screenshot of his winning slip surfaced on the net

A Nigerian man has won a staggering sum of N4.8 million in sports betting he made with N50.

A betting tip provider, @bossolamilekan1, shared the lucky man's winning slip on Twitter as he celebrated with him.

He placed the bet with N50. Photo Credit: Klaus Vedfelt, Twitter/@bossolamilekan1

He also shared a private conversation with the man wherein the lucky fellow had revealed he didn't have food to eat the night before.

The man went on to appreciate @bossolamilekan1, suggesting he had provided him with the betting odd and tip. @bossolamilekan1's tweet reads:

"#50 to win over 4 million!!!!!

"I will never stop posting big odd.

"It's surely your turn to boom big odd from my game soon, retweet and like if you believe this."

Social media reactions

@AdesayoFasoro said:

"Lol. Na grâce.

"Booming big odds no easy laidat."

@JanellEmerald said:

"I'm speechless...w tf."

@TerenceI8 said:

"@bossolamilekan1 Yooo see wetin I dey find oh this guy editing pass baba level how he somehow remove all that cut abeg follow him @bossolamilekan1 anytime he edit just share am for us."

@__twenty23 said:

"One day me sef will win big odds from your game and send you money for giveaway."

@Eshious said:

"N50 for 4m, that's over 50k odds. Omo... Abeg post the screenshot of the game, make we see the options him use win am. Please...."

@ALVIN904575201 said:

"You see ehn, if God want to change someone's Story like this, e go just happen like miracle. Someone that cannot afford to buy a food last night become a millionaire overnight with just #50."

@Gabby_real1 said:

"This guys should be dropping their edits for us to play to abeg.

"Ha imagine playing with 1k."

Apprentice wins N16m sports bet in Alaba market

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an apprentice had won N16m sports bet in Alaba market.

According to @oku_yungx who shared the story on Twitter, the lad's master requested that he is given half of the total winning.

The tweep said things ended in the favor of the boss as market people prevailed upon the young man to do it.

"So this boy who is currently undergoing his Apprenticeship with oga at Alaba market won 16 million naira on BET and his boss requested he shared the money into 2. Meaning his boss goes with 8million," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng