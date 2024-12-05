A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her sister's visit to the house after many years away from home

According to the lady, her sister had been abroad for nine years with her interracial family and their joy was overwhelming when they returned

Social media users who came across the video took turns to gush over the family's sweet relationship and bond

A Nigerian family was overjoyed to be reunited with their sister, who returned home after a nine-year absence.

The emotional reunion was captured on camera and shared on social media, where it warmed the hearts of many.

Lady who's based abroad reunites with family in Nigeria Photo credit: @mhizmary8189/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady reunites with family after 9 years

The video, posted by the sister's sibling on TikTok under the handle @mhizmary8189, showed the family's ecstatic reaction as she arrived with her oyinbo husband and their children.

They were greeted with open arms, as family members hugged them tightly and beamed with joy.

"After 9 years my sister finally visit. The joy is overwhelming," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady returns after 9 years

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Nwa Aba said:

"I pray that I must come back home alive for my love once waiting for me back home Amen."

@Redrose said:

"The part that made me cry is the spreading of wrappers on the floor like welcome home."

@ubiaja girl said:

"So emotional is being 9 years now still counting God please. Keep my family and loved once alive."

@annnnnny said:

"The feeling is heavenly. Congratulations. I experience it in September this year, happiness full my belle, I saw my man after eight years."

@Vicky4 reacted:

"I pray my elder brother gets to use this sound. I love you big bro. Congratulations will reach you too."

@ceeluv6osas added:

"Whaoooo congratulations nah person sister come nah me dey cry it a tears of joy though."

Watch the video below:

Woman reunites with husband after years apart

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman celebrated as she met her husband again after three and a half years apart.

The excited woman posted the touching video that showed their meeting on TikTok, where she ran to meet him at the airport.

Source: Legit.ng