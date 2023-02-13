A trending video shared via TikTok shows a confident plus-sized lady with an amazing body shape

In a video, the proud lady turned around and flaunted her body for the camera as someone filmed her

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expressing their support for her

A video of a plus-sized lady showing off her body stature has gotten tongues wagging on social media.

In the video shared via TikTok, the lady who rocked a pink dress, flaunted her body and turned around with so much confidence.

Plus-sized lady shows off body shape Photo Credit: @bigfinejazmo

Source: TikTok

Someone filmed the adorable moment and the video which was shared on TikTok amassed thousands of views.

While some people criticised the lady over her rare body shape, others lauded her for her confidence in carrying herself.

Social media reactions

@suzeloveannulysse said:

"Confidence is the ability to feel beautiful, without needing someone to tell you."

@jaideejai1 stated:

"She may not be the best but she surely ain't the worse she's beautiful n full of confident."

@carren53 reacted:

"This is the confidence I need when handling my in-laws."

@mphoyavhudi_clem said:

"Your confidence is on a higher level. I love that for you."

@veeraramjattan advised:

"Stop the hate you all, we are human too, you go girl at least you have more confidence than me, you look beautiful."

@oreoluwamih added:

"I'm trying to understand the figure."

Watch the video below:

Plus-sized lady dances to Tiwa Savage's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady, @favour_tkb, stirred massive reactions online when she shared a video of her energetic dance moves.

The clip, which was shot in a compound, has the lady swinging her hands and legs in fast movements. She was dancing and jumping so fast that many wondered if she had an issue to settle with someone. The lady expressed her love for Tiwa Savage as she sang some of the words from the Asake-featured Loaded song.

Her facial expression while singing the song's lyrics was dramatic, as many people told the lady to dance slowly. As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 36,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng