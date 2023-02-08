A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video of herself giving her husband special treatment at home

While sharing the video, the lady revealed that she needed to go shopping and also change her hairdo

Social media users found the video hilarious and they penned down their thoughts via the comments section

A married woman identified as @angel.veromoda on TikTok recently gave her husband a kingly treatment at home.

The lady revealed that she desired to go shopping and make her hair, so she thought it wise to 'bribe' her husband at home.

Lady gives husband a kingly treatment Photo Credit: @angel.veromoda

Source: TikTok

In an adorable clip, she sprayed a cloth on the floor for her husband to walk on, and then she danced sweetly for him.

Reacting to this, however, her husband didn't bulge. He just grabbed a bottle of drink and silently walked out of the sitting room without saying a word to her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Angel.veromoda shared the video on TikTok with the caption:

"How I welcome my husband when I need to get my hair done, for shopping and to get my nails done."

Social media reactions

@anasophiejay said:

"My husband Will stop me and said take what you want and give me my peace. am a trouble maker."

@francafrankiee stated:

"My hubby will just shout. There is no money abeg make all back (conrolls)."

@dumbuyasora752 reacted:

"He's like am not interested am hungry lol awww use are cute together."

@proseccobae commented:

"See the way he was looking at you, he knew you wanted something."

@brandiekpikpitse added:

"African man. Unbothered! Adorable though, and I can tell he loves it."

Watch the video below:

Lady in native wrapper dances for husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video has shown a young woman who knows how to dance as she stood in front of her house and whined her waist. The 32 seconds video has sent nice shivers down the spines of TikTok users.

The video has been viewed over 30k times. The lady named Chinenye Chiemezie was beautifully dressed in a yellow native wrapper and red lace blouse. She was standing in front of the house very close to the door. Chinenye said her husband challenged her to dance while in the native wrapper. She took up the challenge and showed him the stuff she's made of.

When she lifted her legs to start dancing, it was clear to all and sundry that she is a very good and gifted dancer. She whined her waist and danced like a damsel with a beautiful smile on her face. She has been praised by her fans on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng