A triple homicidal tragedy rocked a family living in the city of Ogun state, Nigeria in the New Year

A man, his wife and their only son were killed by their disgruntled employee over a monetary issue

The disgruntled staff confessed his crime after he was apprehended by security agencies and in their custody

Mr Kehinde, a former employee of the Apex bank in the country, Central Bank of Nigeria and his wife, Bukola, and their only son on New Year's Day in Ogun State were brutally murdered by their employee.

The employee named Lekan Adekanbi, who was their driver, opened up to the crime during an interrogation by security forces.

Driver wipes out family over salary increment Photo Credit: Instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

He confessed that he was the brains behind the attack. His reasons were that the deceased man and his wife allegedly declined his request for a salary increment and refused his loan application.

Mr Lekan and the other suspects who aided in the crime were arrested 40 days after the couple and their son was killed in their residence in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, on January 1, 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The assailants had reportedly stalked the couple from their church where they had gone to observe the crossover service.

After murdering the family, the suspects subsequently set the house and the bodies on fire.

The assailants also kidnapped their son, Oreoluwa and their adopted son and later threw them into a river.

Tragically, the corpse of Mr Oreoluwa was discovered floating on the river, while the adopted son escaped with some injuries, DailyTrust reports.

Some days after the unfortunate incident, the Nigerian Police Force arrested Adekanbi whom the adopted son, Felix had identified as one of the suspected killers when Felix was brought in by the police to identify the corpse of Oreoluwa when it washed up on the river bank.

Adekanbi, who was said to be the driver of the couple, somehow managed to escape from police custody and was immediately declared wanted by the police.

The suspect, who spoke when he was paraded by the Ogun State Police Command on Friday, alleged that he contacted two cult members to eliminate the family with promises of a monetary reward.

His confession states:

“I took the step because the couple refused to increase my salary, and when I approached them for a loan to buy a motorcycle, they didn’t oblige.

“Since that failed, I gave the deceased my Access Bank account to which the sum of N1,102,000 (One million one hundred and two thousand) was transferred at gunpoint.

“When I realised that my identity had been known through my bank account, I decided with others to terminate the couple. That was when Waheed Adeniyi a.k.a Koffi took a knife from their kitchen and killed the husband, Kehinde Fatinoye, while I hit the wife, Bukola Fatinoye, on the head and she died on the spot.”

Social media reactions

Itz_atifediva said:

"Is it by force to work with them! If you aren't satisfied with your salary anymore. then you leave!! Ahah. this is just to much."

Kimomo_kimomo wrote:

"Ha may we not employ wrong people. That’s how my entitled driver said he has been working for me but I didn’t rent house for him. I mean someone who I pay salary. Moya le Danu, not before I sent my family to warn and even made a report."

@adebisi665 added:

"This is extremely heartbreaking. May they get justice o."

Couple killed days before traditional wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that unknown gunmen have reportedly killed a couple who were travelling home for their traditional wedding in Imo state.

The Cable reported that the couple, identified as Ezemezie Ifechukwu Martins and Mba Ifeoma Gloria, were said to have been killed on Tuesday night, January 10, at Ndiejezie Izuogu in Ideato north LGA of the state.

The source who spoke with TheCable said attackers are notorious for snatching cars in the area, adding that vehicle owners who refuse to surrender to them are killed in the process.

Source: Legit.ng