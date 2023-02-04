The fact that Nnaemeka Obiaraeri, the Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State House of Assembly candidate of the Labour Party, was attacked again on, February 4, proves some persons are actually after his life.

Obiaraeri got another dose of attack from a gang of gunmen who were said to have invaded his home in the early hours of Saturday using two vehicles, Punch reports.

It was gathered that the assailants burnt Obiaraeri's vehicles and those of his relatives parked on his premises.

In a statement he released after the life-threatening incident, the Labour Party's candidate who said he does not know why some persons are plotting to kill him alleged that the attack is the offshoot of the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

Part of his statement read:

“Gunmen, surely known to their sponsors, went to my country home in Amagu Ihube to burn down my house and burn to ashes my operational factory vehicles parked there.

“They also destroyed my father’s house and that of my uncle…My aged mum and siblings are in Trauma!

“I don’t know who I offended and why anyone will target me for destruction. I have not eaten anyone’s yam or fish.

“This is another evidence of the failure of the APC Governments in Imo State and Aso Rock, Nigeria to live up to their OATH OF OFFICE of protecting the lives and properties of law-abiding Nigerians. Total failure of governments and leaders."

Source: Legit.ng