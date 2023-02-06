Hoodlums on Saturday attacked the convoy of the wife of Adamawa State governor, Lami Ahmadu Fintiri.

The police spokesman in Adamawa, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the attack in a press release made available to journalists in Yola on Sunday.

He said her motorcade came under attack in Muchala town in Mubi Area as a group of thugs stoned the passing vehicles as they entered the village to attend a gathering of Catholic women.↳

The thugs armed with stones and sticks reportedly smashed the 18-seater bus conveying the press crew and injured one person identified as Dauda, a sound system operator at the Adamawa Government House.

A member of the entourage who did not want his name mentioned because he was not authorized to speak on the matter told Daily Trust that Mrs Fintiri was unhurt and had since returned to Yola while Dauda who sustained injuries in his head was in stable condition.

The statement from the police warned that troublemakers would not go unpunished as the command was determined to ensure peace in the state, adding that operatives had been dispatched to arrest the attackers.

Nguroje said the state Commissioner of Police, SK Akande, had deployed operatives of the command drawn from the Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT) and other tactical squads in the area. “Those deployed are to checkmate and arrest the culprits, to coordinate timely response to distress calls and to prevent political gangsterism in the state.

Source: Legit.ng