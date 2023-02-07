Awka, Anambra state - Gunmen on Tuesday, February 7, stormed the residence of Anthony Eze, a lecturer at the Faculty of Education of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra state, and shot him dead.

Daily Trust reported that Eze was taking his children to school early Tuesday when the assailants stormed his residence and opened fire on him.

Sources cited by the newspaper said the deceased attempted to flee but was chased and gunned down.

Another source in the community said the gunmen came with a Toyota Corolla salon car.

“We were here this morning when Dr Eze was driving out of his house and suddenly a Toyota Corolla salon car pulled towards the entrance of his house and when he tried to drive back, they followed him and shot him in the chest. We ran away.

“We rushed him to the General Hospital, Amaku, and the doctor at the hospital confirmed that he was dead,” the source was quoted as saying.

Source: Legit.ng