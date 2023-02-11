A little boy has sparked outrage from netizens after displaying his uncultured behaviour in school

In a heartbreaking video, the little boy hurled serious insults at his teacher as the entire school watched

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many people expressing their shock over the incident

A furious little boy recently stood in the presence of his teacher and hurled insults at her.

In a trending video, the kid who was seen in tears looked his teacher dead in the eyes and blasted her.

Little boy blasts teacher Photo Credit: @kevinjohnson67028

Source: TikTok

The teacher stared back at the kid who called her unprintable names and even went as far as using hand gestures to mock her.

Reacting to the child's outburst, the teacher remained calm and tried talking sense into the kid in a subtle manner.

Social media reactions

@knowlesgirl123 said:

"This started at home ,it has nothing to do with the teacher! He probably didn't get his way now his having a tantrum."

@missive2u stated:

"Parents of kids with behaviour problems need to be mandated to attend classes to teach them tools to correct this problem."

@lilshemeki reacted:

"I like how she dealt with him calmly, I cannot be a teacher that woman have love, patience and understanding at the same time, God help that child."

@user00771232 noted:

"Evidently this started at home his situation at home has issues. I commend this teacher she is amazing."

@andrewmosqito stated:

"Rather than calling the child a demon or speaking that’s it’s a demon in possession. He needs a hug. There’s more to it than what you see."

@dhq_cuban_1 added:

"No home training whatsoever if my children ever mi seh when I done wid dem …. Love how she handled it tho."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng