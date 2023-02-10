A Nigerian student who said her lecturer is frustrating her has started wearing wedding rings to scare him away

The single lady appears to have bought the two rings for herself and recorded a video which she posted on TikTok

After she posted the video, some TikTok users besieged the comment section to share similar experiences

A lady getting advances from her lecturer has started wearing a wedding ring to scare him away.

In a video posted on February 9 by @kellamillz3, the lady said she had to lie that she was married to stop the lecturer's advances.

The lady wore the ring to scare away a lecturer who was frustrating her. Photo credit: Tim Roberts/Getty Images and TikTok/ @kellamillz3.

In the video posted from the Lagos State Polytechnic, Oshodi, the lady showed the two wedding rings on her finger.

Single student wears ring to scare her lecturers

She is obviously single and has admitted to using the ring to lie about her marital status. The move seems necessary to her because she said she's being frustrated and the ring appears to be the way out.

After she posted the video, some Nigerian students with similar experiences gave their opinions in the comment section.

Some categorically told her that the ring wouldn't help because some lecturers even go after married women. Some other ladies said they did the same thing while in school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@sophiaamanda19964 said:

"I did that. I even said am married to a place if another man sees my nakedness I will run mad."

@mummykingz4 reacted:

"Yes ooo. I did it in school. I come dey even cry to am say my mother-in-law want make I get child fast.."

@IFENCHI said:

"Be like say them never tell you “ I’m also married. You’re not a child. Your husband won’t know if you don’t tell him."

@Chief said:

"Never stops them."

@Tee reacted:

"Me I used my big stomach to form pregnancy. My ex even edited pregnancy test result for me."

