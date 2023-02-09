A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after turning off her neighbour's generator without his knowledge

In a viral video, the lady sneaked to her neighbour's generator spot, switched it off and ran away

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people condemned her act while others supported her

A Nigerian lady, Joy_Juixy on TikTok, has revealed how she turned off her neighbour's generator at home.

The lady claimed that her neighbour is 'yahoo boy' who always disturbs her at home with his generator sound.

In a video, she revealed that his generator was still on, despite the fact that there was power supply at the moment.

She sneakily moved to his generator spot, turned it off and ran off immediately to avoid getting caught.

Social media reactions

@m.vicky124 said:

"Me ND my sister once did dis and one day our neighbors caught Omo I use igboju for am ni to stop disturbing with his gan."

@zinobae stated:

"This video was meant for my hostel cause wf the gen nor dey rest."

@chiefmixcreant commented:

"Look at my face like I could’ve kill a lot wicked people."

@little_pammy9088 stated:

"What is exactly going on in my hostel right now, this boy want to use gen sound kill me with fuel scarcity this guy still no dey off gen ahhh."

@esechie2 added:

"Nah normal thing abi u wan burst my ear, you are even helping them, fuel no de."

@desewa16 added:

"Omo me and my sister do this thing for my neighbor. We go charge for them place oo Naso d husband and wife forget sleep we off gen so dem go come out."

