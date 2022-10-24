A Nigerian woman is seeking help from netizens to locater her missing 16-year-old son identified as Jubril

According to her, Jubril ran away from home after she told him to apologise to their landlady's husband

Jubril had told his mother that he did the house owners no wrong to have been at the receiving end of unprintable names and insults from them

A 16-year-old boy named Jubril has been declared missing by his mother who has not set her sights on him in a week.

Jubril was said to have left his mother's rented apartment located at 18 Adesanya street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos because she directed him to apologise to their landlady's husband.

Jubril ran away from home. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Facebook/Suzan Ade Coker

Source: Getty Images

Founder of Facebook group Rant HQ Suzan Ade Coker shared a snap of the boy on the platform on Sunday, October 23 as she made the appeal to netizens.

Jubril left home without his phone

The boy's mum said her son informed her that the house owner did insult him occasionally without a fault on his part.

She added that he left home without his phone and all efforts at unlocking the phone have been abortive. The public appeal post read:

''My son left home cos I asked him to apologize to my landlady's husband. I didn't know he was annoyed. Though he told me he never offended the man that the man and his wife have been raining all sorts of abuse and cause on him. Pls help me find my son it's one week already.

"His name is Jubril, he's 16yrs old. We live at 18 Adesanya street Mafoluku Oshodi. He didn't go with his phone as well. All efforts to unlock the phone was abortive."

Social media reactions

Timashem Ashem said:

"Parents should be careful the way they scold their children. I know a man whose son disappeared for more than ten years without traces.

"His father scolded him for poor result at university. He was attending Covenant University."

Pretty Enny Finemalaika said:

"I pray this coming generation have parenting knowledge,almost 90% of them hate scolding, so, ordinary apology pushed him to leave home for over a week now,wonders shall never end o."

Adepeju Adepeju Olayinka said:

"Haaaa!! Wow these children, May God help us to train them o. Reason we should also listen to their side of the story before judging. But what are these children becoming sef. Where could he have gone. Pls go check all his friends and send laces you know he could go. The Lord will help you find him and give him the spirit of obedience in Jesus name. You will not suffer on him in vain. Good news soon."

Chukwuka Chidi Emmanuel said:

"Rubbish. You asked him to apologize to someone and he left? What kind of children do we have nowadays."

