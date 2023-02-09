A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express his surprise at the items his wife got with his ATM

His wife had stepped out, saying she wanted to get balloons for a video shoot they were supposed to have together

When she returned, he found her with a bag containing mayonnaise, a baby sponge and other items

A Nigerian man has stirred massive reactions on social media as he showcased the items his wife got with his ATM.

In a TikTok video, he said that he was supposed to have a video shoot with her but she wanted to get balloons for the exercise.

He said that she told him she would take just five minutes but ended him spending 10 minutes.

While waiting for her, he said he received debit alerts and knew she had used his ATM for other things.

The funny husband stood at the entrance as he queried his wife over her expenditure and time wasted.

The woman eventually got into the house and brought out balloons, mayonnaise, a baby sponge and other house items.

She apologised for the extra things she bought and made peace with her husband.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

ChrisRex11 said:

"Exactly what my wife does, lolz, anyday she wants to go for shopping igo dey fear, bcs she go still buy things wey dey house already."

Atasaana said:

"She succeeded anyways, who notice his smiles towards the end of the video. The anger went when she touched him."

ladyk said:

"I was just smiling as I dey watch this who nah video.

"They way God create us is so unique we always have plan bcdef even to z."

Ijeoma I. said:

"Don't worry more money will come in Jesus name Amen. Wemen deserve to be happy."

Courage said:

"Why are some couples making us feel marriage is not sweet am getting married this Saturday please you all are invited."

chachatusi said:

"Please don't be angry oo your wife is the best she is beautiful with a cool smile."

user3627030342560 said:

"She's beautiful, but madam wetin you do no dey sweet man oo, we no dey spend money anyhow, we don't like debit alert, nah on credit alert we like."

Man buys things for himself with his wife's ATM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had lamented after her husband used her ATM to spoil himself.

In a hilarious video on TikTok, the man sat in the house while enjoying the ice cream and popcorn bought with his wife's money.

The funny man smiled sheepishly while he ate as his wife lamented before him over his action. Via the TikTok handle @loveandcruise, the Nigerian couple entertains netizens with lovely made-up videos of themselves.

Source: Legit.ng