A man has taken to social media to reveal that his mother cheated on his father but was still forgiven and taken back

The lad said he was not happy when he learnt that his mother was taken back and tagged his dad a soft fellow

He went on to explain why he is of the opinion that a cheating female partner should not be forgiven

A young man has stated that a woman who cheats on her partner is worse and should not be forgiven.

He shared this view on Twitter as he revealed that his father took back his mother when she cheated on him.

He criticised his father for forgiving her. Photo Credit: Classic Stock, Ute Grabowsky, Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

According to him, the incident happened before his birth and learning of this has made him see his dad differently.

The young man who tagged his dad soft said the man should have never forgiven his mother. He wrote:

"I found out my dad took my mom back after cheating and I never looked at him the same again. Soft.

"I wasn't even born yet but I still think he should've left her.

"I've always believed that a woman cheating is worse and should never be forgiven. Thank you for validating this."

His tweet went viral and sparked reactions on Twitter.

See his viral tweet:

Social media reactions

@limelyterz said:

"Had that talk with my dad and now I separate who my mom is from being my mother."

@KaraboDenotion said:

"Your dad never took your family seriously after that incident, that's why you turnt out like this. If you came from a normal family you wouldn't be saying such things about him."

@Mashau32745414 said:

"The way we put our family business out there for strangers on the net isn’t fair on our siblings, parents and other family members."

@PrototypeWright said:

"I always laugh because y’all really believe that half these long lasting marriages are built on a whole lot of forgiveness flowing BOTH ways."

@Mr_Nick001 said:

"Same with my dad but I respect him for loving her after everything. He’s my Hero."

@art_by_irene said:

"I never see these tweets but I was about to tweet something similar. I think these phones pick up our vibes. Everything is circumstantial due to our perspective. We have to have grace for the people we believe in and the same have grace for ourselves. In my opinion anyway."

