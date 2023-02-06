A beautiful 13-year-old girl has gone viral after she displayed incredible modeling skills in a TikTok video

In the short video, the girl was seen cat-walking in a room like a professional model who has been doing it for years

Mixed reactions have trailed the video as some people hail the girl for her amazing skill as seen in the video

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a beautiful girl who has incredible modeling skills.

The girl said to be 13 was seen cat-walking across a large room that looked like a hall.

The video opened by showing the girl and her attractive smile. She was putting on a nice gown which made her even more beautiful.

Video of a 13-year-old girl who is a model

She was wearing nice red, high-heeled shoes which made her look taller than her normal height.

She bestraddled the hall, walking like a professional model who has been doing the job for many years. While some appreciated her, others said she bent too much while doing her walking.

Her impressive moves have made some TikTok users to declare that the girl has a great future in the modeling industry. The video was posted by @libazonic1 and it currently has 14.7k likes.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Adinya said:

"The bending too much an."

@shifah commented:

"I can only walk like this in my head."

@AKONOBAmoses said:

"Real Africa queen no comment."

@rapture commented:

"Remember how we normally say "if I do this thing make I bend" in the next 6years she go don bend completely."

@Henry said:

"Confidence is the definition."

@Big_K commented:

"Before that year reach back pain no go gree her oo."

@user3219526849933 said:

"Please teach me how to model."

@arinzerowland commented:

"She's molding the modeling."

@thurmanjones41 said:

"A model all the way. A beautiful black queen."

